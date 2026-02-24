Logo
Stripe valuation jumps to $159 billion in latest share sale
Stripe valuation jumps to $159 billion in latest share sale

A smartphone with the Stripe logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Feb 2026 09:12PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2026 09:14PM)
Feb 24 : Fintech firm Stripe said on Tuesday it was valued at $159 billion in its latest employee share sale.

Source: Reuters
