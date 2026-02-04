Super Micro Computer raises annual revenue forecast amid strong demand for its servers

Feb 3 : Super Micro Computer raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, anticipating a continued robust demand for its AI-optimized servers as companies expand their data center capacity.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose over 5 per cent in extended trading.

The company has established itself as a primary beneficiary of the generative artificial intelligence boom, working closely with chip designers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices to quickly bring servers to market.

"Order strength remains strong from global, large data center and enterprise customers," CFO David Weigand said on a post-earnings call.

The company now sees revenue of at least $40 billion for fiscal year 2026, compared with its earlier projection of $36 billion.

It reported revenue of $12.68 billion for the second quarter ended December 31, surpassing analysts' average estimate of $10.23 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The revenue included about $1.5 billion in delayed first-quarter shipments due to customer readiness.