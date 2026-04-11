Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail attack at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home

April 10 : A person was arrested by San Francisco police for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup's headquarters, the company said on Friday.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The company is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigation, it added.