Sweden's EQT launches $3.76 billion tender offer to take Japan's Kakaku.com private

May 12 : Swedish investment firm EQT said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer to take Japanese classifieds and marketplace platform Kakaku.com private, valuing the company at 593.51 billion yen ($3.76 billion).

The tender offer values Kakaku.com at 3,000 yen per share, EQT said in a statement, representing a 2.6 per cent premium to its Tuesday's closing price.

The platform operates a portfolio of digital platforms in Japan, including price comparison site Kakaku.com, restaurant review and reservation platform Tabelog and job search service Kyujin Box.

The Japanese company's board and a special committee unanimously backed the offer and recommended shareholders tender their shares, EQT said.

($1 = 157.6400 yen)