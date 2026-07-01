Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages

STOCKHOLM, July 1 : A Swedish court said on Wednesday Alphabet's Google is to pay the equivalent of around 14.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.5 billion) in antitrust damages to Klarna's price comparison company PriceRunner.

"PriceRunner is considered to have suffered damage as a result of Google having illegally favoured its price comparison service for many years," the Stockholm Patent and Market Court said in a statement.

PriceRunner in 2022 sued Google for around €2.1 billion ($2.4 billion) at the court, saying the company breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favour of its own comparison shopping services.

($1 = 9.7291 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.8775 euros)