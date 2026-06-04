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T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027
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T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

04 Jun 2026 06:31PM
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BENGALURU, June 4 : U.S. telecom operator T-Mobile opened its global capability center (GCC) in India on Thursday and plans to employ nearly 1,000 people by 2027, according to a statement from an Indian state government. 

Here are some details:

• The tech centre was inaugurated in Hyderabad — capital of the southern Indian state of Telangana — where T-Mobile has leased 250,000 square feet of space, the state's IT ministry said.

• The country's GCCs have evolved from low-cost outsourcing hubs to local offices of global companies supporting their parent organisations in several functions.

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• The telecom company's employees at the GCC will build advanced capabilities across software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, cybersecurity, among others.

• The city offers technology talent, innovation capabilities and an established ecosystem, Chandra Gupta, vice president of information technology at the tech centre, said in the statement.

• Two-thirds of new GCCs in India choose Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report from May.

Source: Reuters
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