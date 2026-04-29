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Taiwan's TSMC exits Arm with $231 million share sale
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Taiwan's TSMC exits Arm with $231 million share sale

Taiwan's TSMC exits Arm with $231 million share sale

FILE PHOTO: The TSMC logo is displayed on a building in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

29 Apr 2026 11:48AM
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TAIPEI, April 29 : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has sold its remaining stake in Arm Holdings, according to a company filing on Wednesday.

Its subsidiary, TSMC Partners, sold 1.11 million Arm shares from April 28 to 29 at $207.65 each, for a total of about $231 million, the filing showed.

The disposal resulted in an impact on retained earnings of $174 million.

Following the transaction, TSMC no longer holds any Arm shares.

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The company said the transaction was part of a disposal of an equity investment, according to the filing.

TSMC had invested about $100 million in Arm at $51 per share during the chip designer’s initial public offering in 2023, alongside several strategic investors.

It has been gradually reducing its stake, having sold 850,000 shares in 2024 at $119.47 each for about $102 million, according to filings at the time.

Arm shares fell 7.98 per cent on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
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