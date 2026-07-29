Tech employees call for US-backed global effort to manage risks of advanced AI

July 28 : More than 1,100 employees from leading tech firms on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to support an international effort to develop tools for managing the pace of advanced AI development.

The statement comes as AI companies pursue increasingly powerful systems, raising concerns that developments could outpace existing safety, governance and oversight mechanisms.

Here are some more details:

• The initiative, called Pacing the Frontier, includes employees from Meta Platforms, Anthropic, OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, with support from nonprofits Guidelight AI Standards and Encode AI.

• "We request that the U.S. government support an international effort to develop the technical and governance tools needed to deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development," the statement said.

• Signatories include Meta's vice president of AI research, Dawn Song, Anthropic co-founders Jared Kaplan and Chris Olah and OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki

• Responding to the statement, OpenAI posted on X: "We believe that, at some point in the future, AI acceleration for frontier model development may be so high that the world will need to pace the rate of AI advancement."

• Last month, Anthropic called on major AI labs to consider a coordinated pause in development, warning that advances in the technology could soon allow AI systems to improve themselves faster than society can manage the risks.

• Separately, Nvidia on Monday said it had formed a coalition with Adobe, CrowdStrike and others to develop AI safety and cybersecurity tools, after a recent Hugging Face cybersecurity incident heightened concerns over autonomous AI agents.