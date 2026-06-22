Commentary: Anthropic’s call for AI development pause deserves attention. It also raises questions

SINGAPORE: When one of the world’s leading AI firms sounds an alarm on the very technology it is building, it is only natural to pay attention.

Earlier this month, Anthropic called for a worldwide pause in frontier AI development. It warned of a phenomenon called recursive self-improvement - the threshold at which an AI system can autonomously design and build more capable versions of itself without human help.

In a lengthy report on Jun 4 titled When AI Builds Itself, Anthropic is careful to say this threshold has not been crossed and is “not inevitable” but warns it could arrive sooner than most are prepared for.

This is not to say that we will face a science-fiction scenario of a suddenly malevolent machine. But the risk is when the pace of AI capability gain becomes faster than what humans can track, there may be no opportunity to intervene - not because AI chooses to resist correction, but because the pace has simply outrun the human capacity to understand, evaluate or redirect what is being built.

This is why Anthropic’s call deserves to be taken seriously but taking it seriously also means asking a question that the firm raises and leaves unanswered - a pause toward what, exactly?