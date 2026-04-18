Commentary: Anthropic's Mythos cyber scare signals the economics of AI scarcity

SAN FRANCISCO: The idea that an AI model might be able to pick holes in much of today’s most widely used software has sent a shockwave through the cybersecurity world and left banks and others scrambling to assess the threat to their core technology.

To limit the fallout, Anthropic initially released the model, Claude Mythos, to a small number of tech customers to help them find and fix problems in commonly used software.

There has been less attention to the potential economic implications of this episode for the AI business. As the capabilities of the so-called frontier models advance, access to the technology could become critically important in particular industries or domains.

That makes the limited distribution of Mythos an interesting test case for the availability and pricing of the most advanced models, with implications for the profit profile of the companies that produce them.