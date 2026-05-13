Tesla authorised to test supervised self-driving software in Belgium

BRUSSELS, May 13 : Tesla has been authorised to test its supervised self-driving software on one car on the roads of Belgian region of Flanders as part of a the general authorization process, a spokesperson for regional minister Annick De Ridder said on Wednesday.

• The U.S. company could start testing its software on a car as soon as it get a licence plate and an insurance, which could be on Wednesday or Friday, as Thursday is a holiday in Belgium, he said

• De Ridder last week said Flanders region is looking into whether it can quickly authorize the technology after the Dutch regulator provisionally approved the use of the software on Dutch roads last month, making it the first country in the EU to allow the software, which can control a car but requires drivers to pay attention

• Au authorszation by Flanders would be valid all over Belgium territory

• "The vehicle will be tested over approximately 5,000 kilometres to evaluate any differences with the Dutch road infrastructure and traffic rules. If the results are positive, work can quickly be done on a provisional European type approval," De Ridder said in a post on X