Tesla starts robotaxi rides without safety monitors in Austin
Tesla starts robotaxi rides without safety monitors in Austin

A Tesla robotaxi drives on the street along South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez

23 Jan 2026 02:12AM
Jan 22 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that the company has started Robotaxi rides in Austin without safety monitors in the car.

Source: Reuters
