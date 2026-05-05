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Thai Cabinet approves $12.2 billion emergency borrowing decree, PM says
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Thai Cabinet approves $12.2 billion emergency borrowing decree, PM says

Thai Cabinet approves $12.2 billion emergency borrowing decree, PM says

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivers his government's policy statement to the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

05 May 2026 01:27PM (Updated: 05 May 2026 01:39PM)
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BANGKOK, May 5 : Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved an emergency decree to borrow 400 billion baht ($12.2 billion) to alleviate cost of living pressures and support energy costs, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

• The borrowing is necessary because higher energy prices will impact everyone, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said.

• Half of the borrowing will be targeted towards vulnerable groups and the other half will be used to help the energy transition.

• "We have to help vulnerable groups," he said, adding the government will try to reduce living costs and push for clean energy use.

• All of the borrowing will be sourced from within Thailand, he said, adding that the decree will be put to parliament next week.

 

Source: Reuters
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