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Thailand will introduce support measures to ease impact of high oil prices, minister says 
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Business

Thailand will introduce support measures to ease impact of high oil prices, minister says 

Thailand will introduce support measures to ease impact of high oil prices, minister says 

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas arrives, ahead of a royal oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet, following the Constitutional Court's removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office for an ethics violation, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

10 Apr 2026 03:02PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2026 04:22PM)
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Source: Reuters
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