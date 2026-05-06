Top European tech CEOs call for easier AI rules

AMSTERDAM, May 5 : Europe's AI regulations should be reduced and simplified, chief executives of seven of Europe's top technology firms including Christophe Fouquet of the biggest, computer chip equipment maker ASML, said in an opinion piece published on Tuesday.

The European Union resumes talks this month on streamlining the bloc's 2024 AI Act, with the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, also due to present its "Tech Sovereignty Package" on May 27 - including plans still under negotiation to support the computer chip industry and AI infrastructure.

"More than three years after the 'ChatGPT moment', Europe is still debating regulation, while others have long shifted focus to scaling AI in physical systems and robotics," the executives wrote in the op-ed.

The commentary, published in newspapers including Germany's Handelsblatt and Italy's Corriere della Sera, also called for stronger industrial policy, and M&A rules that would allow European companies to grow.

"We face fragmented markets and subsidized rivals with very strong market penetration in the EU," the executives wrote.

It was signed by the CEOs of ASML, Airbus , Ericsson, Mistral AI, Nokia,, SAP AG and Siemens, and followed a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.