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Trump administration and Anthropic have not discussed the government taking a stake in it, source says
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Trump administration and Anthropic have not discussed the government taking a stake in it, source says

Trump administration and Anthropic have not discussed the government taking a stake in it, source says

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

03 Jul 2026 12:30AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2026 12:56AM)
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WASHINGTON, July 2 : The Trump administration and AI giant Anthropic have not discussed the government taking stakes in the firm, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The White House, the Commerce Department and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The comments come after the Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that OpenAI has discussed giving the U.S. government a 5 per cent stake, raising questions about whether other AI firms are having similar discussions.

The companies are facing scrutiny in Washington over the likely misuse of advanced models and whether Americans would benefit from ​the industry's massive valuations.

Last month, President Donald Trump said he was exploring options to give the public a stake in leading AI companies, in response to concerns that individual Americans will not share ​in the sector's expected profits.

Source: Reuters
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