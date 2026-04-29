Trump administration fires entire National Science Board

WASHINGTON, April 27 : President Donald Trump's administration has terminated the entire National Science Board of more than 20 members, two fired members of the board said on Monday.

Here are some details:

• The independent board was established in 1950 to guide the governance of the National Science Foundation and to advise the president and the Congress on policies about science and engineering.

• It included over 20 members appointed for six-year terms.

• Since taking office in early 2025, Trump has put pressure on independent institutions. Political experts say his administration is attempting to remake those bodies by installing loyalists in leadership positions and by removing independent and critical voices.

• Board members were told on Friday they were being ousted effective immediately, members Yolanda Gil and Keivan Stassun, said in emailed statements.

• "Yes, all 22 current members of the National Science Board were terminated on Friday effective immediately. No reason was given," Gil, who works at the Information Sciences Institute of the University of Southern California, said.

• The majority of the board members were academics. It also had representation from national labs, non-profits and the industry, Gil told Reuters.

• "Seeing similar actions by the Administration across the federal government and especially with regards to scientific research, it seemed only a matter of time," Stassun, who works at Vanderbilt University, said.

• Stassun, who said he was disappointed, also confirmed Gil's account that Friday's termination email did not provide any reason.

• The National Science Foundation directed questions to the White House.

• A White House official said authorities given to the board by Congress when the board was created may need updating. The National Science Foundation's work "continues uninterrupted," the official said.