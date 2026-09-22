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Trump says US will henceforth call AI 'super intelligence'
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Trump says US will henceforth call AI 'super intelligence'

Trump says US will henceforth call AI 'super intelligence'
US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump says US will henceforth call AI 'super intelligence'
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump says US will henceforth call AI 'super intelligence'
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
22 Sep 2026 11:16PM
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UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 : President Donald Trump on Tuesday said US government documents would use "super intelligence" going forward instead of artificial intelligence, and repeated his previous calls about AI warnings being a hoax. 

"From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence," Trump said in a UN General Assembly speech.

"I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution," he said.

Source: Reuters
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