Stocks, dollar rally as Trump tariffs hit court roadblock

SYDNEY: Asian shares and Wall Street futures jumped in Asia on Thursday (May 29) after a United States federal court blocked President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from going into effect, sending the dollar up on safe haven currencies.

The little-known Manhattan-based Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing his Apr 2 across-the-board duties on imports from US trade partners.

The White House quickly appealed the decision, and could take it all the way to the Supreme Court if needed, but in the meantime, it offered some hope that Trump might back away from the highest tariff levels he had threatened.

"It's long been suggested that the emergency powers Trump has used to implement tariffs were unconstitutional and that the power to enact tariffs sits with Congress," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial analyst at Capital.com.

"Should the markets get their way, the courts could delay and then deny these tariffs, removing one massive risk and undoubtedly stoking risk appetite."

It could also encourage US trading partners to stall any trade negotiations they are having with the White House while waiting to see how the case is resolved.

However, analysts at Goldman Sachs noted the order does not block sectoral levies, and there were other legal avenues for Trump to impose across-the-board and country-specific tariffs.

"This ruling represents a setback for the administration's tariff plans and increases uncertainty, but might not change the final outcome for most major US trading partners," analyst Alec Phillips wrote in a note.