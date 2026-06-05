Two leaks detected on International Space Station, Russian space agency says

MOSCOW, June 5 : Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday that its experts had detected two leaks aboard the International Space Station (ISS) but that there was no immediate threat to the crew.

"When the transition chamber compartment of the Zvezda module was pressurised... specialists from the main operational control group for the Russian segment of the ISS detected a leak from the spacecraft," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The first leak was fixed with a hermetic compound while preparations are underway to seal the second leak which is located on the conical part of the transition chamber compartment, Roscosmos said.

"The situation does not threaten the safety of the crew and onboard systems - the pressure on board the ISS is stable and maintained at the calculated level," Roscosmos said.