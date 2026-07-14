Uber in advanced talks on Delivery Hero takeover, Bloomberg News reports

July 14 : Uber Technologies is in advanced talks to acquire German food-delivery company Delivery Hero, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ride-hailing company aims to reach an agreement with Delivery Hero as soon as this week, the report said.

A transaction would likely value Delivery Hero at well above its recent trading price of around €36 ($41.23) per share, according to Bloomberg.

Uber declined to comment on a Reuters request, while Delivery Hero did not respond immediately.

Shares of Delivery Hero rose more than 5 per cent to €38.93, while Uber was down nearly 3 per cent.

The food-delivery company said in May it had received a €33 offer from Uber. Reuters had reported that the U.S. company had raised its stake in Delivery Hero to nearly 37 per cent from 25 per cent by acquiring shares from fellow shareholder Aspex Management.

($1 = 0.8731 euros)