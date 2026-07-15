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UK to issue first 'digital' bond by early 2027, finance minister says
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UK to issue first 'digital' bond by early 2027, finance minister says

UK to issue first 'digital' bond by early 2027, finance minister says

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, during the Bank of England financial stability report press conference, at the Bank of England, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 7, 2026. Doug Peters/Pool via REUTERS

15 Jul 2026 04:12AM (Updated: 15 Jul 2026 05:15AM)
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LONDON, July 14 : Britain aims to become the first major advanced economy to issue a digital sovereign bond by doing so by early next year, finance minister Rachel Reeves said in a speech on Tuesday.

• Britain's "Digital Gilt Instrument" pilot was announced in 2024 and tests how distributed-ledger technology could make capital markets more efficient and reduce costs for financial institutions

• Reeves made the announcement in her annual Mansion House speech in the City of London financial district and said further issuance was planned after the initial sale

• Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said at the same event that the BoE will work to ensure the digital gilt can be used as collateral in BoE market operations

• Britain's finance ministry picked HSBC in February to run the blockchain platform which will be used by the tokenised bond

Source: Reuters
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