UK orders Google to improve search transparency to boost competition

LONDON, June 17 : Britain's competition watchdog ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work, part of new rules aimed at securing a "fairer deal" for businesses and addressing concerns over the U.S. tech giant's dominance in the sector.

Google must rank organic search results using objective criteria, increase transparency around rankings, introduce clearer complaint processes, and allow users to transfer their search data to authorised third parties, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday.

A Google spokesperson said it was committed to protecting the integrity of its systems and would work with the CMA, adding the company's ranking systems were "fair, transparent and show the most relevant, highest quality results".

Google faces increasing regulatory scrutiny across the world, including in the United States and the European Union. The company in March said it was developing new search controls to address British competition concerns.

REGULATOR WARNS OF FURTHER ACTION

The CMA had assigned "strategic market status" to Google, allowing it to set targeted rules to increase transparency. The company accounts for more than 90 per cent of UK search queries.

"Step by step, we’re ensuring that Google’s search services work better for businesses and consumers across the UK," CMA Executive Director Will Hayter said.

The new measures build on existing requirements announced by the regulator earlier this month which enable publishers to stop their content being used to power Google's AI features.

UK businesses told the regulator that Google's current ranking practices were neither fair nor transparent, with changes made without sufficient notice, and that the uncertainty was holding them back from investing in their own companies, according to the CMA.

The regulator said it may introduce further measures if necessary.

Google has six months to implement the fair ranking requirement, and three months for the data portability requirement, the CMA said.