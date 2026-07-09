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UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth
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UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth

UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth

Gambling cubes and chips are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Jul 2026 04:14PM
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July 9 : UK gaming firm Playtech on Thursday forecast 2026 adjusted core profit above market expectations, after strong growth in the United States and Latin America boosted first-half earnings.

Shares surged nearly 19 per cent to 375.60 pence by 0750 GMT.

Here are some more details:

• Playtech expects 2026 adjusted core profit of at least €270 million ($308.75 million), above company-compiled analysts' average expectations of €219 million.

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• "Performance in the US, driven by our partnership with Hard Rock Digital, has been exceptionally strong," Chief Executive Mor Weizer said in a statement.

• Hard Rock Digital is the online betting and gaming arm of Hard Rock International and is one of Playtech's largest customers.

• The Douglas-based company expects adjusted core profit to rise 70 per cent year-over-year to €155 million for the six months to June 30.

• However, Playtech expects second-half core profit to be lower than the first half, as it invests in a Brazil partnership and absorbs the impact of higher gambling taxes in the UK.

• Playtech said it was investing in a significant partnership in Brazil, which is expected to support growth in 2027. It did not provide further details.

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Source: Reuters
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