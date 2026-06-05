UK's Raspberry Pi lifts annual profit forecast on strong first-half results

June 5 : Single-board computing company Raspberry Pi on Friday raised its full-year 2026 profit forecast, saying strong AI-related demand was expected to result in adjusted core profit "significantly ahead" of market expectations for the year.

The company expects first-half core profit of at least $38 million, with unit shipments of over 4 million for the six months ending June 30. The performance is likely to be helped by growth in volumes, a favourable product mix, and inventory stockpiled in FY 2025.

Raspberry Pi, however, warned that margins per unit would moderate in the second half as memory chip inventory shrinks. It said it would tap debt facilities to make strategic memory purchases to secure supply amid an unprecedented scarcity driven by surging AI demand.

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