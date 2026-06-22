This upstart launched 35 ETFs in a day - and doesn't plan to slow down

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, June 22 : It took more than a decade for BlackRock, the world's largest issuer of exchange-traded funds, to launch its first 300 products.

Corgi Investments, the venture-capital-based asset manager, plans to repeat that feat in less than a year, the company tells Reuters.

Corgi's explosion onto the scene and its ambitious goal reflect the U.S. exchange-traded fund market itself, which has never been bigger or more crowded. In the first five months of 2026 alone, ETFs pulled in a record $837 billion in assets, according to ETFGI, an industry group, putting it on track to top $2 trillion in inflows this year. The number of funds is also exploding, with 148 launched in May alone.

Nearly a third of them came from Corgi.

"We're not super worried that this is a market with no room for new players," said Emily Yuan, co-founder of Corgi and chief operating officer of its parent company, the two-year-old AI-powered insurance company Corgi Insurance, which a financing round last month valued at $2.6 billion.

"Our thesis is that if you make good products that provide value, the money will come."

The money certainly has flowed into at least one of the 88 (and still counting) ETFs that Corgi has rolled out since it introduced its first product last December. The Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics ETF, one of 34 funds it launched May 6 - at the time the largest ever one-day group launch - already has pulled in $273 million in assets, according to VettaFi. Corgi went on to launch 35 more funds on June 2.

But the photonics fund is an anomaly. Corgi's runner-up, a leveraged ETF designed to deliver double the return of an index composed of founder-led companies launched in January, has attracted $20 million, while others hover around $3 million to $6 million, a more typical range for just-launched ETFs. The photonics ETF accounts for more than half of Corgi's $562 million in assets, VettaFi data shows.

Some market analysts say that Corgi may face an uphill battle in winning market share in a hyper-competitive market with few barriers to entry but a growing array of obstacles to success, in spite of high-profile backers like Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator. It provided startup financing to companies like Airbnb, payment processor Stripe, and DoorDash and has anchored Corgi's financing rounds.

"Corgi is an unknown brand to financial advisors, who steer a lot of assets into ETFs, and trust doesn't happen overnight," said Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management and a veteran ETF analyst. Nor, Geraci added, does their current lineup of thematic, leveraged and buffer ETFs break new ground.

"Clearly, their goal is to flood the zone with lower-cost options and hope that competitive fee structure is compelling enough to allow a strategic number to stick around," Geraci said.

For instance, the Corgi Magnificent 7 ETF, which offers exposure to mega-cap technology companies like Nvidia and Tesla, has a 0.2 per cent fee, undercutting the 0.3 per cent levied by Roundhill Investments' Roundhill Magnificent 7.

"What we’re able to do is be a disruptor in this world, by building low-cost ETFs in house and finding a way to be profitable at a lower level of assets than a firm that has to pay a white-label provider to develop their products," said Edward Rumell, an ETF industry veteran who joined Corgi as its head of distribution at the beginning of this year.

When discussing the job with Corgi's founders, Rumell had already been startled by the pace at which Corgi was filing for the go-ahead to roll out new products and confesses he was unfamiliar with the "Y Combinator/Silicon Valley vibe" at Corgi. The firm boasts a 24-hour cafe on its premises - open to the public - and its assets include an actual Corgi dog, Trudy, for whose care employees are responsible.

"I'm the oldest member of the team, by at least 10 if not 20 years," acknowledges the 50-year-old Rumell.

But his nine-person team brings a new set of skills to developing, launching and marketing ETFs, Rumell adds, one that he said is increasingly important in the evolving investment environment.

"They're social media-savvy; they grew up trading on Robinhood and understand how younger retail investors think about the market and using platforms like X and Reddit to reach them."

Whether or not that kind of young social-media-focused team gives Corgi an edge will be pivotal, said Todd Sohn, ETF analyst at Strategas.

"New players in the ETF ecosphere are coming either from the asset management industry, like MFS Investment Management, or are companies created by ETF industry veterans that focus on a particular niche," Sohn said. Corgi, he added, strikes him as "an anomaly."

"They are going to face a battle to position themselves and demonstrate that they have the connections they'll need to grow assets" or they will have to face closing down a large percentage of the dramatic number of new ETFs rather rapidly, Sohn said.

"They'll need to outhustle their rivals for this to work."

Yuan and Rumell said they plan to do just that.

"What we are doing is what we think is good for the market - to move fast, to disrupt business as usual," said Yuan. "So we might just as well do it."