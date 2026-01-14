US approves Nvidia H200 chip exports to China with some conditions

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Tuesday (Jan 13) gave a formal green light to China-bound sales of Nvidia's second most powerful AI chips, putting in place a rule that will likely kickstart shipments of the H200 despite deep concerns among China hawks in Washington.

According to the regulations, the chips will be reviewed by a third-party testing lab to confirm their technical AI capabilities before they can be shipped to China, which cannot receive more than 50 per cent of the total amount of chips sold to American customers.

Nvidia will need to certify that there are enough ‍H200s in the US, while Chinese customers must demonstrate "sufficient ⁠security procedures" ‍and cannot use the chips for military purposes. Those conditions had not been established previously.

Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US President Donald Trump announced last month that he would allow the chip ⁠sales in exchange for a 25 per cent fee for the US government. The decision drew fire from China hawks across the US political spectrum over concerns the chips would supercharge ‍Beijing's military and erode the US advantage in artificial intelligence.

Jay Goldberg, an equities analyst with Seaport Research, said the caps on exports appeared to be a compromise that put some restrictions on Nvidia's China sales but might be difficult to enforce.

"As we have seen, (Chinese) companies have found ways to get access to those chips, and the US government appears highly transactional in their approach to chip exports," Goldberg said. "Put another way, this looks like a Band-Aid, a temporary attempt to cover the huge gap among the US government’s export policy makers."