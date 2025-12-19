US launches review of advanced Nvidia AI chip sales to China, sources say

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's administration has launched a review that could result in ⁠the first shipments to China of Nvidia's second-most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) chips, five sources said, making good on his pledge to allow the controversial sales.

Trump this month said he would allow sales of Nvidia's H200 chips to China, with the US government collecting a 25 per cent fee, and that the sales would help keep US firms ahead of Chinese chipmakers by cutting demand for Chinese chips.

The move drew fire from China hawks across the US political spectrum over concerns the chips would supercharge Beijing's military and erode the US ‍advantage in artificial intelligence. But questions have remained about ⁠how ‍quickly the US might approve such sales and whether Beijing would allow Chinese firms to purchase the Nvidia chips.

The US Commerce Department, which oversees export policy, has sent license applications for the chip sales to the State, Energy and Defense Departments ⁠for review, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the process is not public.

Those agencies have 30 days to weigh in, according to export regulations.