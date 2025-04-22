Logo
Business

US Commerce Dept finalizes tariff rates on solar goods from Southeast Asia
US Commerce Dept finalizes tariff rates on solar goods from Southeast Asia

Workers walk between solar cell panels over the water surface of Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand April 8, 2021. Picture taken April 8, 2021 with a drone. REUTERS/Prapan Chankaew

22 Apr 2025 05:06AM
U.S. trade officials finalized tariff levels on solar cells and panels from Southeast Asia, a key step toward wrapping up a year-old trade case brought by American manufacturers that accuse their overseas rivals of flooding the market with unfairly cheap goods.

According to a decision posted on the U.S. Commerce Department's website on Monday, the agency calculated dumping duties of 6.1 per cent to 271.28 per cent, depending on the company and country. Anti-subsidy countervailing duties were between 14.64 per cent and 3,403.96 per cent. The case applies to solar cells imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Reuters
