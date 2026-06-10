US inflation hits 3-year high in May as Middle East conflict raises prices of gas, energy products

WASHINGTON: US consumer inflation increased at its fastest pace in three years in May as the Middle East conflict raised the price of gasoline and other energy products, giving more ammunition for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged into 2027.

The Consumer Price Index increased 4.2 per cent in the 12 months through May, the largest gain since April 2023, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday (Jun 10).

The CPI advanced 3.8 per cent year-on-year in April. Prices increased 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis after climbing 0.6 per cent in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI increasing 4.2 per cent year-on-year and gaining 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis.

The third straight month of strong increases in the CPI highlighted mounting pressure on households as evidence suggests more consumers are dipping into savings to finance their spending. Inflation outpaced wage growth for a second consecutive month, which could weigh on overall economic growth.

The soaring cost of living is a political liability for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, seeking to retain control of Congress in the midterm elections in November.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election in large part because of his promise to lower inflation, but has seen his approval rating tumble as frustration mounts over his handling of the economy.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 2.9 per cent year-on-year in May after rising 2.8 per cent in April. The so-called core CPI gained 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis after rising 0.4 per cent in April. The US central bank tracks the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Indexes for its 2 per cent inflation target. All inflation measures are running well above the Fed's target.