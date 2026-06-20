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US scientist John Jumper to leave Google DeepMind for Anthropic
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US scientist John Jumper to leave Google DeepMind for Anthropic

US scientist John Jumper to leave Google DeepMind for Anthropic

John Jumper, one of the three laureates who is awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024, speaks during this year's Nobel Prize Lecture in Chemistry in Aula Magna, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden, December 8, 2024. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

20 Jun 2026 04:40AM
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June 19 : Senior research scientist John Jumper said on Friday he would leave Google DeepMind to join AI startup Anthropic, the latest high-profile departure at the Big Tech giant's AI research and development division. 

Jumper, who won a Nobel prize alongside Google's Demis Hassabis  in 2024, is best known as the co-creator of AlphaFold, a breakthrough AI that has predicted over 200 million protein structures, cutting years off biological and medical research.

"After nearly nine years, I have decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic," Jumper said in a post on X.

Technology giants including Meta and Alphabet, along with AI upstarts such as Anthropic and OpenAI are locked in a fierce talent war, competing for elite researchers as they race to build next-generation AI systems.

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Jumper's surprise departure comes just days after Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of its Gemini AI models, said he would leave the company to join IPO-bound OpenAI.

"What we achieved with AlphaFold changed the world, and showed the field what was possible with AI for science and medicine, lighting the way for how AI can benefit humanity," Hassabis said in a reply to Jumper's post.

Jumper serves as VP, Engineering Fellow, at Google DeepMind, according to his LinkedIn page. He is moving to Anthropic at a time when the startup is embroiled in a high-stakes legal and regulatory battle with the U.S. government.

Anthropic is hosting a science event on June 30. The startup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding Jumper's new role.

In the X post, Jumper described Google DeepMind as a "special place" and indicated his continued interest in its future discoveries.

"We are grateful for John’s significant contributions to Google DeepMind’s work in advancing science and AI. We wish him well in his next chapter," a Google DeepMind spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response.

Source: Reuters
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