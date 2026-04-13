US stocks finish higher amid hopes for US-Iran deal as oil price gains moderate

US indices picked up momentum after Trump's remark near midday, with the broad-based S&P 500 finishing up 1.0 per cent.



The advance in stocks suggests "that the market remains confident that a potential end to the conflict could be imminent and that it will spur a sharp upward move across equities," said Briefing.com.



But the heightened risk of inflation and a global slowdown is expected to dominate this week's annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.



On Friday, the US government reported that consumer-level inflation climbed to 3.3 per cent in March, the highest since May last year.



"The stagflation word is being widely aired once again as geopolitical turmoil threatens to stymie international growth and stoke inflationary pressures," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.



Asian and European markets ended the day mostly lower.



"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains the key requirement for reigniting a sustainable rally across risk assets," said David Morrison, an analyst at Trade Nation.



"Yet there's also a conviction, rightly or wrongly, that the war will end relatively soon," he said, noting that oil futures contracts for deliveries later this year are currently priced well below current market prices.



"As far as oil traders are concerned, this war may be in its seventh week, but it should be resolved by summer," Morrison said.