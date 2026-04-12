US Vice President JD Vance says talks with Iran have ended without reaching agreement

Vance signalled that he was still giving time to Iran to consider the offer from the US, which on Tuesday said it would pause attacks with Israel for two weeks pending negotiations.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

Iran insists it is not pursuing an atomic bomb, and the US and Israel bombed sensitive Iranian sites both in the war launched on Feb 28 as well as last year.

"The simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon - not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term?" Vance said.

"We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will."

In response, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said that excessive demands by the US hindered a common framework and agreement.

Vance also said he spoke with Trump “a half dozen times, a dozen times, over the past 21 hours” and also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the United States Central Command.

“We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith,” he added.

Vance led the US delegation, while parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf led the Iranian delegation.

Vance boarded Air Force Two at 7.08am local time (10.08am Singapore time) and waved to Pakistani officials from the top of the stairs, before departing.