Commentary: Why this ceasefire may have made Iran stronger

LONDON: Ceasefires are often presented as moments of relief - pauses in violence that open the door to diplomacy. But sometimes they reveal something more consequential: who has actually gained from the war. The ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran may be one of those moments.

On the surface, all sides are claiming success. President Donald Trump has declared a “total and complete victory”, presenting the agreement as evidence that US objectives have been met. Meanwhile, Iran’s leadership has framed the ceasefire as a strategic achievement, with its Supreme National Security Council formally endorsing the deal on the condition that attacks stop.

But beneath these competing narratives lies a deeper reality: The content and structure of the ceasefire suggest that Iran may have emerged not weakened, but strengthened.

While much of its senior leadership has been assassinated during the conflict, the regime’s ability to rapidly appoint replacements and maintain cohesion points to institutional resilience rather than collapse.