US-Iran ceasefire deal shows strain ahead of talks with oil flows squeezed

JERUSALEM: A fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran showed further strain on Friday (Apr 10), a day before they are to negotiate in Pakistan, as Washington accused Tehran of breaching promises on the Strait of Hormuz and Israel struck Lebanon with attacks that Iran has claimed violate the truce.

There was no sign Iran was lifting its near-total blockade of the strait, which has caused the worst-ever disruption to global energy supplies. Tehran cited Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon, which included the heaviest strikes of the war on Wednesday, as a key sticking point.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post late Thursday that Iran was doing a "very poor job" of allowing oil to go through the strait. "That is not the agreement we have!"

In a separate post, he said oil would start flowing again, without saying what actions the US might take.

In the first 24 hours of the ceasefire, which Trump announced on Tuesday, just a single oil products tanker and five dry bulk carriers sailed through the strait, which typically carries a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows and 140 ships a day before the war.