US trade advisor says Trump tariff rates unlikely to change

WASHINGTON: New US tariff rates are "pretty much set" with little immediate room for negotiation, US President Donald Trump's trade advisor said in remarks aired Sunday (Aug 3), also defending the president's politically driven levies against Brazil.

Trump, who has wielded tariffs as a tool of American economic might, has set tariff rates for dozens of economies, including the European Union, at between 10 and 41 per cent, come August 7, his new hard deadline for the duties.

In a pre-taped interview broadcast Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said "the coming days" are not likely to see changes in the tariff rates.

"A lot of these are set rates pursuant to deals. Some of these deals are announced, some are not, others depend on the level of the trade deficit or surplus we may have with the country," Greer said.

"These tariff rates are pretty much set."

Undoubtedly, some trade ministers "want to talk more and see how they can work in a different way with the United States," he added.

But "we're seeing truly the contours of the president's tariff plan right now with these rates."