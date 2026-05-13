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Vietnam EV maker VinFast says it will undergo corporate restructuring
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Vietnam EV maker VinFast says it will undergo corporate restructuring

Vietnam EV maker VinFast says it will undergo corporate restructuring

The reflection of the VinFast logo is seen on a car's window during India's five-day auto show in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

13 May 2026 05:15PM
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HANOI, May 13 : VinFast is planning to sell its Vietnam manufacturing facilities to a buyer group that includes its founder and chief executive Pham Nhat Vuong, with the loss-making electric vehicle maker aiming to restructure its local operations into a more "asset-light" model, a company filing showed.

VinFast said it will separate manufacturing assets held by subsidiary VinFast Trading and Production JSC (VFTP) and transfer the unit to a purchaser group led by Future Investment Research and Development JSC, in a deal valued at about 13.3 trillion dong ($530 million), according to the filing dated May 12.

• Following the restructuring, VinFast will retain its R&D, intellectual property, sales and after-sales operations, while the divested entity will continue producing VinFast-branded vehicles under a manufacturing agreement.

• The company said the transaction would reduce future capital expenditure requirements and allow it to focus more on international expansion.

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• The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder and creditor approvals.

• The automaker posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.34 billion, up 15 per cent from a year earlier, and has said it expects to reach EBITDA breakeven in 2027.

• In August last year, VinFast also announced the spin-off of its research and development unit, Novatech, to Vuong for about 39.8 trillion dong ($1.6 billion), in a move that effectively acted as a capital injection from the founder to support the company's operations and break-even goals.

Source: Reuters
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