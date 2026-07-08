Logo
Logo

Business

Vietnam looks at more coal power plants as Iran war complicates LNG plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vietnam looks at more coal power plants as Iran war complicates LNG plans

Vietnam looks at more coal power plants as Iran war complicates LNG plans

A worker walks at the construction site for the Mong Duong 2 power plant in Quang Ninh province, 200 km (124 miles) north east of Hanoi September 16, 2011. Construction of the 2 billion dollar Mong Duong 2 coal fire power plant started on Friday and is scheduled to be completed in 2015. The power plant has capacity of 1120 mega watts and could provide about 7% of Vietnam's electricity needs. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: ENERGY)

08 Jul 2026 01:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI, July 8 : Vietnam's government is considering building more coal-fired power plants to ensure it can meet its energy needs, the government said on Wednesday, as the Iran war further complicates its slow development of LNG facilities. 

The Southeast Asian manufacturing hub is seeking to ramp up its power generation capacity to support its fast-growing economy, with a focus on renewables and LNG.

"In recent times, the unfolding conflicts in the Middle East have impacted the security of LNG supplies, creating a need to strengthen energy security," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it may adjust its national power plan to add more coal-generated energy to the mix. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Vietnam had set a target to have a fleet of LNG-fired power plants with combined capacity of 22.5 gigawatts by 2030.

It has so far reached just 7.3 per cent of that target, due mostly to regulatory hurdles and lack of investor interest, though the Iran war has also raised concerns about the security of LNG supplies.

Under its existing plan, Vietnam is aiming for total installed capacity in a range of 183 to 236 GW by 2030, with coal-fired power plants accounting for 13.1 per cent-16.9 per cent of the mix, and LNG for 9.5 per cent-12.3 per cent.

Electricity output in the first half of this year rose 9.8 per cent from a year earlier to 171.5 billion kilowatt hours, with coal-fired power plants accounting for 54.5 per cent of the output, according to state utility EVN. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement