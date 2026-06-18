Vodafone Australia network outage hits thousands, services being restored

June 18 : Vodafone Australia said on Thursday that many customers experienced intermittent network issues after an outage at one of its network hubs, adding that the problem had been resolved and services were being progressively restored.

More than 8,000 customers reported facing network issues early in the morning, according to downdetector.com.

The disruption was caused by an outage at one of Vodafone's network hubs in the early hours of the day, a spokesperson for the TPG Telecom-owned company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"Most services have now been restored; however, some may continue to experience intermittent issues as devices reconnect," the telecom firm said in its statement.

The incident comes as Australia's telecom industry remains under pressure to improve network resilience after a string of high-profile outages in recent years, including a technical failure at Optus in September that left emergency Triple Zero calls not going through.

Vodafone, in its statement on Thursday, said customers who could not access the Vodafone network should have been able to access Triple Zero by connecting to other available mobile networks during the outage.