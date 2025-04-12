Wall St ends whipsaw week higher as Fed comments soothe market

All three indexes posted gains from last Friday's close. Stocks were whipsawed throughout the week by a tariff reprieve on European goods and a tit-for-tat escalation in the trade war between the US and China. One sign of the volatility: the difference between the weekly high and weekly low for the S&P500 was the widest since late March 2020, when much of the world was locked down during the pandemic.



The S&P 500 and the Dow notched their largest weekly percentage gains since November 2023, while the Nasdaq registered its biggest weekly percentage advance since November 2022.



"Investors are in the midst of this tug of war looking for some positive signs that the uncertainty that's really been plaguing the market will subside," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer at AXS Investments in New York.