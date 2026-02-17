Warner Bros rejects revised Paramount bid, but remains open to a final offer

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday (Feb 17) rejected Paramount Skydance's latest US$30-a-share hostile bid, but gave the Hollywood studio seven days to come up with a "best and final" offer for the owner of HBO Max and the Harry Potter franchise.

Paramount informally broached an even higher per-share price of US$31, Warner Bros said, apparently enticing the board to the table. But its response to Paramount indicates Warner Bros prefers its deal with Netflix, and the odds of a switch are long.

Paramount has until Feb 23 to make a new offer, which Netflix is allowed to match under the terms of the merger agreement, Warner Bros said.

"Our Board has not determined that your proposal is reasonably likely to result in a transaction that is superior to the Netflix merger," Warner Bros Chairman Samuel DiPiazza Jr. and CEO David Zaslav said in a letter sent to the Paramount board on Tuesday.

"We continue to recommend and remain fully committed to our transaction with Netflix."

The two media giants have been vying for control of Warner Bros, its flagship film and TV studios and deep content library, in a contest that highlights the high stakes of a rapidly shifting entertainment landscape.