WhatsApp's pick of Indian fintech founder signals scale of payment ambitions

MUMBAI, June 25 : Kunal Shah, an Indian fintech founder with no engineering degree or Silicon Valley pedigree, has spent two decades building businesses around digital payments and consumer behaviour in India.

He now takes charge of Meta's WhatsApp as the company looks to leverage the reach of the world's largest messaging platform and build a "superapp" to capture a bigger share of surging online payments, industry players say.

Meta was looking for a leader with "an intuitive grasp of the immense, global product potential for WhatsApp", Chief Product Officer Chris Cox wrote in an internal memo announcing 47-year-old Shah's appointment on Monday.

"Over the course of the (now many) conversations I've had with Kunal through this courting process, he has shown an immense entrepreneurial energy combined with a natural humanism," Cox said in the note reviewed by Reuters.

Shah's appointment comes alongside Meta's $900 million investment in his fintech venture CRED, a Bengaluru-based credit card management company backed by Peak XV and Tiger Global. Shah will keep his CRED stake of about 20 per cent but step back from an executive role in the firm.

"Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app," Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's founder, chair and CEO, said in a statement.

Shah declined to comment.

Industry executives say the move reflects Meta's ambitions to deepen commerce and financial services offerings across emerging markets such as India, Brazil and Indonesia. India is WhatsApp's largest market, with more than 500 million users.

"If you look at where WhatsApp is right now, they are in a league of their own as far as messaging is concerned, and it remains an excellent tool for small businesses to discover commerce, but the leg which is broken is payments," said Siddarth Pai, founding partner at venture capital firm 3one4 Capital.

Shah's experience developing consumer-facing payments products from scratch in India makes him a logical choice, Pai added.

PHILOSOPHY STUDENT TO ENTREPRENEUR

Born in the western city of Ahmedabad and raised in Mumbai, Shah began working as a teenager after his family ran into financial difficulties, he has said.

Unlike the Indian tech executives who are engineering graduates, Shah studied philosophy at Mumbai's Wilson College and later dropped out of a management course at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

In 2010, he founded Freecharge, a mobile recharge platform that was sold to Snapdeal, an Indian e-commerce company, in 2015 for about $400 million, one of India's largest startup exits at the time.

Three years later, Shah launched CRED with his own capital, targeting affluent Indian consumers with high credit scores and rewarding them for paying credit card bills on time.

CRED later expanded into payments, lending, insurance and wealth products, reporting revenue in 2024 to 2025 of 27 billion rupees ($313 million) and a loss of 2.9 billion rupees.

The company says it has 17 million users and processes more than 40 per cent of India's credit card bill payments.

"Kunal has a very rare trait: incredible non-obvious insights into consumer psychology," which might stem from his background in philosophy, said Gokul Rajaram, an early investor in both Freecharge and CRED.

INDIAN, GLOBAL CHALLENGES

At WhatsApp, Shah inherits a platform searching for growth.

In 2018, two years before WhatsApp Pay's India launch, Shah wrote in a social media post that WhatsApp may be "the last to launch payments ... but the beauty of products with large distribution and network effects is that you can turn any product into your feature at will and win."

Turning that vision into reality may prove tough in India, where WhatsApp remains a marginal payments player despite the size of its subscriber base, trailing leaders PhonePe and Google Pay.

WhatsApp has also faced regulatory challenges in India and globally, including scrutiny over privacy and data-sharing, government access to encrypted communications, and competition concerns.

Shah's experience navigating payments, product development and regulation could prove helpful, industry players said.

"What sets Kunal apart is a rare ability to bring a product lens to regulatory complexity, and a regulatory lens to product design," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, chief executive of India's Startup Policy Forum and former head of policy at Peak XV, one of CRED's earliest investors.