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White House drafts guidance to bypass Anthropic's risk flag for new AI models, Axios reports
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White House drafts guidance to bypass Anthropic's risk flag for new AI models, Axios reports

White House drafts guidance to bypass Anthropic's risk flag for new AI models, Axios reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

29 Apr 2026 11:05AM
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April 28 : The White House is developing guidance that could allow federal agencies to sidestep Anthropic's supply-chain risk designation and onboard new artificial intelligence models, including Mythos, Axios reported on Tuesday. 

A draft executive action under consideration could provide the Trump administration with a pathway to de‑escalate its dispute with Anthropic, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Anthropic declined to comment, while the White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

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This development comes as Anthropic faced a fallout with the Pentagon earlier in the year after the startup refused to remove guardrails against using its AI for autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance, and the department designated the Claude-maker as a supply-chain risk.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said Anthropic was "shaping up" in the eyes of his administration, after CEO Dario Amodei met White House officials in an attempt to repair the strained relationship. 

When asked if a deal was on the horizon with the Pentagon, Trump told on CNBC's "Squawk Box", "It's possible. We want the smartest people."

Trump's comments and the draft guidance come just weeks after Anthropic unveiled Mythos, its most advanced AI system to date.

Experts have said the tool holds a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity ​vulnerabilities ⁠and devise ways to exploit them.

While key players in the Pentagon are dug in on the issue with Anthropic, other stakeholders believe the fight has been counterproductive and are ready to find an offramp, Axios said, citing multiple sources. 

It is possible that both sides could end up right back in contentious negotiations, according to the report. 

Source: Reuters
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