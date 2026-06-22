X recovers after outage affects thousands globally, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X was largely back up after thousands of users reported issues with the social media platform globally on Monday (Jun 22), according to Downdetector.com.

The outage began around 9am ET (9pm Singapore time), peaking at over 25,000 issues being reported in the US before cooling to about 620 reports, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

In Canada, reports fell to roughly 30 from a high of more than 3,400, while the UK saw issues decline after topping 9,000 earlier in the day, according to the website.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown, as the reports are submitted by users.

SpaceX, which owns X, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on what caused the outage.