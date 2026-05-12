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Zebra Technologies lifts annual sales forecast on strong automation demand
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Business

Zebra Technologies lifts annual sales forecast on strong automation demand

12 May 2026 07:15PM (Updated: 12 May 2026 09:43PM)
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May 12 : Zebra Technologies on Tuesday raised its annual sales growth forecast, betting on robust demand for its products that help automate manufacturing workflows, sending its shares 15 per cent higher in early trading.

The company has benefited as warehouses, retailers and logistics firms increase automation to manage supply chains and monitor operations more closely.   

• Zebra's products include enterprise software and hardware such as barcode scanners, RFID readers, industrial printers and autonomous robots.

• The company now expects sales growth between 10 per cent and 14 per cent in 2026, compared with its previous forecast of 9 per cent to 13 per cent.

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• The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company also expects second-quarter sales growth between 14 per cent and 17 per cent, compared with analysts' average estimate of 13.7 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Adjusted profit is expected to be between $4.20 per share and $4.50 per share for the second quarter, above estimates of $4.14 per share.

• "As e-commerce, automation and Physical AI trends accelerate, we are well positioned to drive profitable growth," CEO Bill Burns said.

• Zebra posted net sales of $1.50 billion for the quarter ended April 4, beating estimates of $1.48 billion. Adjusted profit came in at $4.75 per share, compared with estimates of $4.25 per share.

Source: Reuters
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