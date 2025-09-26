He left work to be a stay-at-home dad. Then his dad’s illness put him on the road to a new career

In partnership with gov.sg

SINGAPORE: In 2021, Ryan Kong made a decision many breadwinners would hesitate to take. He left a decade-long career in the public sector to care for his family.

With two daughters under the age of three and a third child on the way, he and his wife wanted to “be there for the children in their formative years”.

“Our parents were still quite healthy then. But we also recognised that there might come a season when we’d need to be a bit more available for them,” he added.

“My sense was I was going to focus on matters relating to life and death.”

Life seemed to confirm that choice within several months, when Kong’s father was diagnosed with a heart condition and, later, liver cancer. He was given six to 18 months to live.