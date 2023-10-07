Need a daily caffeine fix? Here’s why your cup of coffee is getting more expensive

SINGAPORE and SUMATRA: It does not seem much: a 0.6 per cent fall in Indonesia’s coffee production this year, according to estimates released last December by the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

But it is the first such fall since 2019. And as supplies of Indonesian robusta coffee — the kind that is largely found in Singapore’s hawker centres and coffee shops — come down, prices are shooting up.

“In the last four, five months, we’ve seen the robusta prices in Indonesia move very drastically. It’s now around S$240 for a 60-kilogramme bag,” said Singapore Coffee Association president Victor Mah. About a year ago, traders were paying S$180.

Singapore’s consumer price index shows that the average price of a cup of “kopi” (traditional coffee with milk) was S$1.35 in August, which is 7 per cent more than last year’s average price of S$1.26.