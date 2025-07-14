How clean is your kitchen sponge? It could be full of acne-causing germs, fungi

SINGAPORE: Here comes a dirty little truth: Your toilet seat may be cleaner than your kitchen sponge.

At least, that was what lab results indicated when a typical, two-week-old sponge was put under the microscope by Marchwood Laboratory Services senior microbiologist Isaac Leong.

It was one of 10 sponges collected from viewer’s homes as part of the programme Talking Point’s investigation into how clean, or dirty, everyday household items really were, from bath towels to water bottles to kitchen sponges now.

The verdict has been consistently grim — or “very gross”, as how Ser described the latest finding.

“The toilet seat … is usually very smooth,” Leong said. “It’s actually very easy to clean, whereas your sponge has many tiny little holes inside that trap a lot of things.”