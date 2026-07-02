She ditched a six-figure salary to save her dad’s business, and uncovered S$500,000 in bad debt

SINGAPORE: When Joey Low joined her family’s roast meat business full-time in 2024, she knew it was struggling. She just did not know how badly.

Having left a tech job with a six-figure salary to help her father, Tommy Low, she discovered that Hup Cheong Roasted Food was owed more than S$500,000 in unpaid debts.

A wanton noodle business owed close to S$260,000. Another business, which owned multiple restaurants and outlets, accounted for about 60 per cent of the total debts. “I got a shock,” said Tommy, 54. “I thought it was about S$200,000.”

Bad debts have become one of the biggest problems faced by the business Joey’s grandfather, father and uncle started in 1985 with a market stall selling roasted delights, like braised duck, roast duck, chicken, char siu and roasted pork belly.