What happened to the Chinese migrants in Walk The Line? ICE Nation revisits them 2 years on

SINGAPORE: Just over two years ago, they staked everything on the American dream — and made it across illegally. Now they are reckoning with what it takes to stay.

The series, ICE Nation, returns to the Chinese migrants first introduced in Walk The Line — the award-winning documentary that traced their perilous, emotionally fraught journeys to the United States.

“These migrants had this sort of super rosy picture of the US at that time,” CNA senior correspondent Wei Du recalled. “(They weren’t) fully aware of what they were getting themselves into.”

That gap between expectation and reality lies at the heart of the new series premiering this week.

In the years since the migrants entered the US, the ground has shifted. Under the Trump administration, immigration is again one of the country’s starkest fault lines.